Air India Express Flight Makes Safe Emergency Landing At Nedumbassery Airport

Ernakulam: An Air India Express flight (IX471), which had departed from Nedumbassery Airport (Cochin International Airport) for Bahrain, was forced to make an emergency landing after parts of its tyre were found on the runway following takeoff. The flight had taken off at approximately 10:45 AM, and the tire debris found shortly thereafter.

Upon receiving information, safety officials alerted the pilot, who despite the flight being safe for travel, decided to return to Kochi as a precautionary measure to avert potential risks during landing. The crew, experienced in handling such emergencies, made the decision to land the plane back at Nedumbassery Airport. A state of emergency was declared at the airport, and safety measures, including fire and ambulance arrangements, were put in place. The plane circled the airport for several hours to burn off fuel, minimizing the risk of a fire in case of a crash landing.

No casualties reported

The aircraft safely landed at around 12:30 PM. There were 105 passengers and 8 crew members on board, and all were unharmed. After the emergency, CIAL (Cochin International Airport Limited) officials stated they would consult with the airline to determine the next steps for the passengers. The safe emergency landing of the aircraft also demonstrates CIAL's ability to deal with any emergency situation and ensure the safety of passengers. At the same time, the professional excellence of the experienced pilot also ensured the safety of the passengers.

