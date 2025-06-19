Chandigarh: A week after the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, the airline business has been severely affected here in Punjab. Many travel and tour operators in the city claimed that rising fear among flyers following the tragic incident led to many cancelling or shifting their plans to alternative airlines or even trains.

After the crash, Air India cancelled many of its international flights, which added to the worries of people, who started cancelling their flight bookings, they said.

Stakeholders speak about the ground reality

Speaking to ETV Bharat, many travel agents operating from Chandigarh said the Ahmedabad crash had a direct bearing on their business.

“Many customers are scared and are seeking cancellations. Some even cross-check about flights, company and even the type of aircraft,” said Ajit Baitheja, owner of Variety Vacations in Sector 17. “We never received such queries in the last 10 years of our service, mostly on travel packages going to foreign countries,” he said.

Air India Crash Fallout: Flyers In Chandigarh Cancel Flights, Opt For Trains (ETV Bharat)

British Airways instead of Air India

Ajit further claimed that many customers prefer other planes for international travel over Air India after the Ahmedabad crash.

“We had a client who had been making regular trips from Delhi to London for several years. He would book his round-trip tickets from Air India, but after the crash, he did not book a ticket for the Air India flight, but rather for British Airways,” he said.

“For choosing a new airline, he spent more money. However, people who have a low budget are either cancelling or choosing Air India flights,” Ajit said.

Train bookings instead of a plane

Ankush Chaddha, owner of another travel agency, Advika Vacations in Chandigarh, said that after the Ahmedabad plane crash, many of his customers cancelled their air tickets and shifted to trains.

“At least eight to ten people have cancelled their plane bookings recently. Now they are preferring to travel by train because there is some fear about flights. Only those who have to travel in an emergency opt for flights,” he said.

Ahmedabad plane crash

The London-bound flight AI-171 carrying 242 passengers and crew members smashed into a medical complex moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on June 12. All but one on board the plane, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, died along with 29 people on the ground.