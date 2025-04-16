Air Hostess On Ventilator 'Sexual Assault': Police Say CCTV Of Gurugram Hospital Being Screened

Gurugram: Police, which have earlier registered a case into the allegation of sexual harassment of an air hostess, who was on ventilator support in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Haryana's Gurugram, said on Wednesday that the investigation is going on full throttle with the screening of the CCTV footages of the ICU at the facility.

Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said a case has been registered at the Sadar police station on the complaint of the woman. He also said whatever comes out in the investigation will be shared with the media.

What really happened?

The 46-year-old air hostess, who came to Gurugram for treatment, was admitted to a famous hospital on April 5 due to health problems. According to the woman, she was put on ventilator due to critical condition. She alleged that on April 6, when she was in an unconscious state, a male employee of the hospital sexually harassed her. During this time two nurses were also present at the ICU but failed to stop the incident.

Kumar said the police have taken the matter seriously and began immediate action. On the basis of the victim's complaint, a case has been registered at Sadar police station under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The police are also trying to find out what was the role of other employees present at the time of the incident. After being discharged from the hospital on April 13, the victim told her husband about this painful incident. After this, her legal advisor informed the Gurugram Police, based on which a case was registered.

The victim says that she was completely helpless and this incident has broken her mentally. She has also raised questions on the hospital administration as to what were the security arrangements in such a sensitive area.

After this incident, the hospital administration has issued an official statement, stating that they will fully cooperate in the police investigation. After this incident, people are raising questions on the safety of patients in hospitals and the accountability of the staff. Gurugram Police promised a thorough investigation, stressing that the culprit would be arrested as soon as possible.