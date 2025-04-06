ETV Bharat / state

Air Force Warrant Officer Ramkumar Tiwari Laid To Rest With Full State Honours In Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh: The mortal remains of Air Force Warrant Officer Ramkumar Tiwari, who tragically lost his life during a para-jumping training at the Agra Air Base, were brought to his native village Belha in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

His wife Preeti Tiwari and their two sons, Yash (14) and Kush (10), accompanied his body in the ambulance. As soon as it arrived in the courtyard of their home, Preeti stepped out weeping, a heartbreaking sight that left everyone present in tears.

In a deeply emotional moment, Ramkumar’s mother Urmila Tiwari hugged her son's body and broke down. His father, Ramashankar Tiwari, paid his final respects by folding his hands and saluting his brave son. Ramkumar was later cremated with full state honours.

It may be recalled that 41-year-old Ramkumar Tiwari was conducting training at the Agra Air Base around 10 am when tragedy struck. During a routine para jump, his parachute failed to open due to a technical malfunction, causing him to fall directly to the ground. Shocked trainees and fellow officers rushed to his aid and immediately shifted him to a hospital. Despite efforts by doctors in the ICU, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.