Air Force Teams From 7 Countries Reach Jodhpur For 2nd Phase of 'Tarang Shakti 2024'

Jodhpur: Under the second phase of the first multinational air exercise, 'Tarang Shakti-2024', that is being organised in India, air force personnel from seven countries have reached Jodhpur with their fighter jets.

There was a formal meeting of all the teams on Thursday and the exercise will be formally inaugurated on Friday, in which heads of the participating teams will be involved.

According to defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amitabh Sharma, the opening ceremony will be held at Jodhpur Air Force Station at 4.30 pm on Friday. Apart from India, the air forces of America, Greece, UAE, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Japan and Australia are participating in it. The first phase of the exercise was held at Shulur Airbase and the second phase at Jodhpur Airbase.

The ships of the countries involved in the exercise will practice from the western border of India to Kashmir. Apart from this, there will also be target hitting practices at the range located in Chandan.

The air fleets of the countries involved in the exercise started arriving in Jodhpur from Wednesday afternoon onwards. America's C-17 Globemaster has landed at Jodhpur airbase. Also, Japan's fleet has reached Jodhpur. A large number of planes and helicopters had reached here at night. On Thursday, Greece and Singapore Air Force fleets have reached here. Bangladesh Air Force was also supposed to participate in this exercise, but there is still confusion about its participation.

Apart from India, air forces of seven countries are participating in this joint exercise. The planes of these countries will roar continuously from Jodhpur Air Force Station till September 14. In these, along with fighter planes, helicopters, Globemaster will be seen in the sky. Apart from this, India's Rafale, Sukhoi, Tejas and America's F series fighter planes will thrill people.

