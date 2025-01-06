Air Force Officer Caught By CBI While Receiving Bribe In Andhra's Bapatla

Bapatla: A surprise raid by officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) led to the detention of an Air Force officer in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday evening. The officer was apprehended in Bhartipudi, on the basis of a complaint regarding bribery.

As per reports, the CBI team received a tip-off about the officer's alleged corrupt activities, and accordingly planned to catch him red-handed. Officials from Vijayawada arrived in four vehicles, and were pre-positioned on the GBC road near Appikatla railway station, when the Air Force officer was allegedly caught receiving Rs 50,000 bribe from a person to settle bills related to materials supplied.

A few locals, who were witness to the entire operation, attempted to capture it on their mobile phones, but were stopped by the CBI officials. The officer was briefly interrogated at the Appikatla railway station, and his vehicle was also seized for further investigation.

Later, when mediapersons arrived at the railway station to cover the operation, CBI officials denied them access to any details, stating that additional information would be disclosed on Monday.

After preliminary interrogation, two of the CBI cars proceeded towards the Suryalanka Air Force Center, while the remaining officials continued their investigation at the railway station. While sources said that the Air Force official would be produced in the Special Judge Court for CBI Cases in Vijayawada, further details into the matter are awaited.

Two days back, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Haryana arrested a police sub-inspector, who was in charge of the Economic Offences Wing in Nuh, while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. Subsequently, a case was registered against the corrupt official at the Gurugram Police Station.