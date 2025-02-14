Air Bus Service Will Be Launched In Lucknow, Fares To Be 30% Lesser: Nitin Gadkari

Lucknow: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced an air bus service for Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow district.

At the inauguration ceremony of several projects at Vikas Nagar mini stadium on Friday, Gadkari urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to approve the air bus service project. "Once approved, the service can be introduced in Lucknow and the fares will be 30 percent lesser than diesel buses. I will ply this bus on the ring road of Lucknow," Gadkari said.

Gadkari presented a road plan to connect Kanpur through Shaheed Path. Regarding the state government's proposal to expand Shaheed Path, he said that if the Lucknow Kanpur Expressway is taken over Shaheed Path, it will be directly connected to Ayodhya Road. Due to which, people of Lucknow will be benefitted a lot, he said adding that a technology has been developed to build an elevated road on a single pillar.

"In coming days we will reduce our logistics cost from 16 to 9 percent. Due to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, the GDP growth has benefited by three lakh crores. We are moving towards e-fuel. Our farmers are only food providers but are being turned into fuel producers. Very soon farmers are going to become hydrogen-providers. The sale of electric vehicles in the country has increased by 30 percent. Our road network has now surpassed the US and within 2 years, the national highway network of Uttar Pradesh will be better than the US," he said.

Gadkari said that development of Uttar Pradesh is necessary for the India's development. "The Bhoomi Puja of the Gorakhpur to Siliguri and Ghazipur to Haldia stretches will be performed together. I told Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that if he gives land acquisition, forest and environment NOCs, then the work will be started immediately. We have completed work worth Rs 50 lakh crore so far but quality is not being compromised. I will provide a project worth Rs 5 lakh crore to Uttar Pradesh before completion of my term," he said.

The minister said that Uttar Pradesh is a symbol of India's cultural identity and new roads worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore are being constructed here. The Khurramnagar and Munshi Pulia flyovers were inaugurated today in Lucknow. Congested areas of Lucknow including Indira Nagar, Jankipuram, Aliganj, Kusi Road, Vikas Nagar, Gomti Nagar, Mahanagar, Teedi Pulia and Khurkamnagar have benefited from these flyovers as commutation has become faster and easier.