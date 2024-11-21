ETV Bharat / state

AIMPLB Slams Waqf Bill; Announces Annual Session, Grand Public Meet in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a press conference held in Bengaluru, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) reiterated strong opposition to the Waqf Bill proposed by the central government. The Board also announced its 29th annual general session and a grand public meeting, slated for November 23-24, 2024, in Bengaluru.

Speaking at the press conference, AIMPLB general secretary AIMPLB general secretary strongly criticised the Waqf Bill introduced by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, calling it "unconstitutional and a black law." He urged the government to respect the spirit of the Constitution and avoid enacting legislation that, according to him, undermines the rights and interests of the Muslim community.

"The proposed Waqf Bill by the central government is unconstitutional and a black law. It threatens the spirit of the Constitution and the rights of the Muslim community, and we will not accept it in any form," Mujaddidi said.

Annual General Session: Key Discussions and Elections

The Board’s 29th annual general session will be held at Darul Uloom Sabeel-ur-Rashad, one of Karnataka’s largest Islamic seminaries. Over two days, board members and special invitees will discuss committee reports and chalk out strategies for the protection of Waqfs. Plans to address other key community issues will also be deliberated upon.

The session will also elect new members, with vacancies left by deceased members to be filled. Mujaddidi highlighted that significant resolutions regarding Waqf protection, community welfare, and other matters will be passed in the meeting.

"Our 29th annual session will focus on strategies to protect Waqf properties, address key community issues, and elect new members. This is a critical step in safeguarding the interests of our community," Mujaddidi said.