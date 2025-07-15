AIMIM To Form A Third Front In Bihar

By Dev Raj

Patna: Spurned by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on its offer to join the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is in talks to form a third front for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections. It could have a far-reaching impact on politics and poll results in the state.

“It is correct that we are planning to form a third front for the Assembly elections. We made sincere efforts to become a part of the Mahagathbandhan, but our offer was rejected. They (read the RJD) took our offer, our friendliness, our generosity, our inclusive culture and values as our weaknesses,” AIMIM Bihar unit president Akhtarul Iman told ETV Bharat on Tuesday.

Asserting that his party was fully capable of contesting Bihar polls on its own, Iman added that the thought of joining hands with the Mahagathbandhan had emanated due to the aim of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in the state.

Asked for details about the third front in the offing, Iman said: “We are talking to several parties and people. The final outcome will take a bit of time. We will reveal once everything is finalised.”

Talking to reporters on Monday, Owaisi had hinted about the rejection of his party’s proposal by the RJD, which leads the opposition alliance in Bihar.

“One-sided love is not going to happen. The public of Bihar should see and understand that the blame heaped on us was on the basis of lies. This was done because they (Mahagathbandhan) do not want any leadership of the poor and the helpless people. They just want them to live like slaves and follow with bowed heads,” Owaisi said.

“We also want to chase away the BJP, but there is no one-sided love in politics. We will contest the polls nicely. Our Bihar unit president, Akhtarul Iman, has informed me about the efforts for a third front. We will try for it and contest the elections,” Owaisi added.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), consisting of the BJP, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the opposition Mahagathbandhan, including the RJD, Congress, CPIML, CPI, CPM, and Vikassheel Insan Party, are the two political alliances or fronts currently present in Bihar.

This has led to expectations that the forthcoming Assembly elections, which could be held in November, would be a direct fight between the two alliances.

However, the formation of a third front could turn it into a triangular contest and divide the votes that could go to the Mahagathbandhan, thereby ultimately helping the NDA gain an edge.

Owaisi and his AIMIM have long been accused of being the ‘B-team’ of the BJP due to this division of non-NDA votes, especially those of the minorities, and have long been trying to shed the allegations.

It wrote to the RJD last month and expressed its wish to join the Mahagathbandhan for the state elections.

The offer was made despite the fact that the RJD had split the AIMIM in June 2022 by poaching four of its five MLAs, leaving its Bihar unit president, Akhtarul Iman, to run the party as a one-legislator show.

Though there was no official response by the RJD to the letter, its Rajya Sabha member and national spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha had asserted at a press conference earlier this month in Patna that Owaisi’s party “should not contest the Bihar polls, if it indeed wanted to help the Mahagathbandhan against the BJP.”

The AIMIM had contested 20 seats in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, notching a remarkable performance in the Seemanchal region (Northeastern Bihar districts – Purnea, Araria, Katihar, and Kishanganj, which have a sizeable population of the minority community) by winning in five constituencies. It was pegged in the third position on four other seats.

Since eight of the nine constituencies where the party fared well were located in Seemanchal, the results indicated that the party was successful in making inroads in the region, especially among the votes that have traditionally gone to the RJD and the Congress.

