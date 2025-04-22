ETV Bharat / state

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi Makes Low-Key Visit To Srinagar For Wedding

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq solemnised a private Nikkah in Srinagar, with photos shared on social media showing him sitting alongside MP Owaisi, garnering significant attention.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and former MP Imtiaz Jaleel share a light moment at a Nikkah ceremony in Srinagar on Monday. (Etv Bharat)
Published : April 22, 2025 at 12:04 AM IST

Srinagar: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi made a low-profile visit to Kashmir to attend a marriage ceremony in Srinagar. Owaisi, alongside senior AIMIM leader and former Member of Parliament Imitiaz Jaleel, was seen at a marriage ceremony held in Srinagar. Jaleel's son got married into a well-known Kashmiri business family.

The Valley’s chief cleric, Miwaiz Umar Farooq, solemnised the Nikkah at a modest gathering in Srinagar’s Nigeen. Although the event was private, the photos shared by Mirwaiz on social media gained significant attention. The images showed him sitting alongside MP Owaisi.

“A quiet moment of tradition in Srinagar @MirwaizKashmir solemnised a Nikah in Srinagar today with MP & @aimim_national chief @asadowaisi in attendance during his private visit to the Valley,” wrote Mirwaiz on X.

Several guests were seen taking photos with Owaisi, whose presence added buzz to the otherwise intimate celebration.

