ETV Bharat / state

AIMIM Chief Owaisi Flays NCERT Over Textbook Revisions

author img

By PTI

Published : 14 hours ago

Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the NCERT's changes to textbooks that downplay the Babri Masjid demolition. He emphasised that children should be taught the Supreme Court's view of the event as a criminal act and not glorify such acts. NCERT has revised textbooks to refer to the Babri Masjid as a 'thee-domed structure'.

AIMIM Chief Owaisi Flays NCERT Over Textbook Revisions
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (ANI Photo)

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said children should not grow up "glorifying criminal acts" in reference to the Babri Masjid demolition being tweaked in NCERT textbooks. In a post on 'X', the Hyderabad MP said India's children should know that the Supreme Court called the demolition of Babri Masjid an "egregious criminal act".

"The NCERT has decided to replace Babri Masjid with the words "three domed structure." It has also decided to call the Ayodhya judgement an example of "consensus." India's children should know that the Supreme Court called the demolition of Babri Masjid an egregious criminal act," Owaisi said.

The AIMIM chief further said India's children should know that a functioning masjid was "desecrated" in 1949 and then demolished by a mob in 1992. "They should not grow up glorifying criminal acts," he said.

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) director Dinesh Prasad Saklani had recently said the tweaks in textbooks are part of the annual revision and should not be a subject of hue and cry.

The comments by Saklani come at a time when new textbooks have hit the market with several deletions and changes. The revised Class 12 political science textbook does not mention the Babri Masjid but refers to it as a "three-domed structure".

It has pruned the Ayodhya section from four to two pages and deleted details from the earlier version. It instead focuses on the Supreme Court judgement that paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the site where the disputed structure once stood before it was torn down by Hindu activists in December 1992.

The Supreme Court verdict was widely accepted in the country. The consecration of the Ram idol in the temple was performed on January 22 this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

TAGGED:

ASADUDDIN OWAISI CRITICISE NCERTOWAISI OVER NCERT CHANGESASADUDDIN OWAISI CRITICISE NCERT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.