AIMIM Announces Candidates For 32 Seats In Poll-Bound Bihar

Patna: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday announced its candidates for 32 Assembly seats for the upcoming elections in Bihar.

State president of Bihar and the only MLA of the party, Akhtarul Iman, said the candidates were nominated for 32 seats in 16 districts. He said the party will enter the field with its full strength.

The party will contest in Bahadurganj, Thakurganj, Kochadhaman and Kishanganj seats of Kishanganj. Similarly, AIMIM candidates will contest the polls from Amour, Baisi and Kasba of Purnia. This apart, Katihar's Balrampur, Pranpur, Manihari, Barari and Kadwa seats will also witness contest by the party's candidates.