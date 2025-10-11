ETV Bharat / state

AIMIM Announces Candidates For 32 Seats In Poll-Bound Bihar

State president of Bihar Akhtarul Iman, said the candidates were nominated for 32 seats in 16 districts.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday announced its candidates for 32 Assembly seats for the upcoming elections in Bihar.
File photo of Asaduddin Owaisi (ETV Bharat)
Patna: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Saturday announced its candidates for 32 Assembly seats for the upcoming elections in Bihar.

State president of Bihar and the only MLA of the party, Akhtarul Iman, said the candidates were nominated for 32 seats in 16 districts. He said the party will enter the field with its full strength.

The party will contest in Bahadurganj, Thakurganj, Kochadhaman and Kishanganj seats of Kishanganj. Similarly, AIMIM candidates will contest the polls from Amour, Baisi and Kasba of Purnia. This apart, Katihar's Balrampur, Pranpur, Manihari, Barari and Kadwa seats will also witness contest by the party's candidates.

The candidates will also contest from Jokihat and Araria seat of Araria. Iman said the party's candidates will also contest from Sherghati, Bela, Dhaka of Motihari, Narkatiya, Nawada city, Mahua of Vaishali, Gopalganj, Sikandra of Jamui, Bhagalpur, Nathnagar, Siwan in Gaya, Jale, Kevti, Darbhanga Rural and Gaura Bauram, Bisfi in Madhubani, Bajpatti in Sitamarhi and Kalyanpur Assembly seats in Samastipur.

The Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with vote counting on November 14.

In 2020, AIMIM contested in alliance with BSP leader Mayawati and the then Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), winning five seats. The party was credited with splitting votes of the RJD-Congress-Left combine in several constituencies. However, in 2022, four AIMIM MLAs joined the RJD, leaving Iman as the sole legislator representing the party in Bihar.

