ETV Bharat / state

Ailing Woman Hacked To Death By Drug-Addict Son In Kerala

Authorities have stated that he was a drug addict and had been receiving treatment for his addiction in Bengaluru.

Ailing Woman Hacked To Death By Drug-Addict Son In Kerala
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 18, 2025, 9:43 PM IST

Kozhikode: A 53-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her son in Thamarassery, police said on Saturday. The tragic incident took place at the home of Subaida's sister in Puthuppady, where she had been resting after undergoing major surgery, they said.

The deceased woman's son, Aashiq (24) had recently returned from Bengaluru. Authorities have stated that he was a drug addict and had been receiving treatment for his addiction in Bengaluru.

However, police said that further details will be confirmed after the investigation. According to locals, Aashiq used a sharp weapon to kill his mother. Thamarassery police, who apprehended the accused shortly after the crime, refrained from commenting on specific details at this time.

An FIR has not yet been registered, and the police are still carrying out the necessary procedures related to the case.

Kozhikode: A 53-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her son in Thamarassery, police said on Saturday. The tragic incident took place at the home of Subaida's sister in Puthuppady, where she had been resting after undergoing major surgery, they said.

The deceased woman's son, Aashiq (24) had recently returned from Bengaluru. Authorities have stated that he was a drug addict and had been receiving treatment for his addiction in Bengaluru.

However, police said that further details will be confirmed after the investigation. According to locals, Aashiq used a sharp weapon to kill his mother. Thamarassery police, who apprehended the accused shortly after the crime, refrained from commenting on specific details at this time.

An FIR has not yet been registered, and the police are still carrying out the necessary procedures related to the case.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DRUG ADDICT MAN KILLED MOTHERAILING KERALA WOMAN HACKED TO DEATH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.