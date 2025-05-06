AIIMS Raipur: PG Student From Hyderabad Dies By Suicide; Note Mentions 'Work Pressure, Insomnia'

Raipur: A 26-year-old postgraduate student of forensic medicine at AIIMS Raipur allegedly died by suicide at his rented flat here, police said on Monday. A note found at the scene mentioned "work pressure, insomnia, sorry," police said.

According to police, Dr A Ravi Kumar, a native of Hyderabad, had completed his MBBS and joined the MD Forensic Science program at AIIMS Raipur in 2023. He had returned from a vacation just a month before he allegedly died by suicide on Saturday afternoon.

Police said that the incident came to light on Monday when his classmate found the apartment locked from inside and did not receive any response after repeatedly knocking. He then alerted other students and also informed the police, who rushed to the site. Upon breaking into the flat, the police officials found Dr Kumar's body.

A senior police officer confirmed that a handwritten note was recovered from the room, which contained only four words: "work pressure, insomnia, sorry."

Police said that they have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and stated that the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination was conducted.

AIIMS Raipur's Public Relations Officer (PRO) said, "We are yet to examine the note. The police are handling the investigation." Police said that further investigation is ongoing, and they will also question classmates, faculty, and staff to understand the circumstances leading to the incident.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.