ETV Bharat / state

AIIMS Patna Doctors Go On Strike Alleging Manhandling By MLA, His Wife And Security Personnel

By Dev Raj

Patna: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna resident doctors went on a strike on Friday, alleging manhandling by Sheohar MLA Chetan Anand, his doctor wife and security personnel. They demanded action against him and round-the-clock security for doctors at the campus.

Healthcare services, including Emergency, outpatient department (OPD) and other services were affected at the premier institution as the doctors took out a protest march within the premises, flashed placards, raised slogans against atrocities on them, and boycotted work.

They asserted that there would be no compromise with life and honour, and have vowed to continue with the agitation till their issues are addressed.

In a letter to the AIIMS Patna medical superintendent, Anup Kumar, the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) sought legal action against Chetan, his wife, Dr Ayushi Singh, and the deployment of security personnel on the hospital premises.

“The MLA, his wife and armed guards forcibly entered the hospital area, physically assaulted the security staff, threatened resident doctors with death, and brandished a firearm within the hospital premises,” the RDA said in the letter.

“A hospital guard was brutally injured and the resident doctors were subjected to threats and abuse inside their own workplace,” the RDA said further in the missive.

The Association has put forth four demands, including FIR against Chetan, Ayushi and their security personnel, adequate security inside the AIIMS Patna premises, public condemnation of the incident by the hospital administration and written assurance that such incidents would not happen further, and putting into effect a permanent security protocol at the campus.

AIIMS Patna director Saurabh Varshney told ETV Bharat that the hospital administration was fully with the doctors and was taking steps to address their demands.