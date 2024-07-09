AIIMS Jodhpur Student Appears In NEET-UG As Dummy Candidate At Bihar Centre, Suspended

Jodhpur: Jodhpur AIIMS management has suspended an MBBS student, who appeared in the NEET-UG exam as a dummy candidate at an exam centre in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.
His suspension order has been issued by the AIIMS registrar. Hukmaram had gone to appear for the NEET-UG exam on May 5 at DAV Centre in Malighat in Muzaffarpur in place of NEET candidate, Raj Pandey. He was caught during the biometric attendance that is recorded before entering the exam hall.
Notably, the exam centre had informed police about Hukmaram, a dummy candidate but did not lodge any complaint against him. Also, he was allowed to appear in the exam.
Later, it was Bihar Police who had filed an FIR against him from its end. Also, the role of the exam centre was found suspicious because after the exam concluded, instead of handing over the candidate to police, they asked him to wait outside the centre. Taking advantage of the situation, Hukmaram had ran away from the spot.
Investigations have revealed that Hukmaram had struck a deal of Rs four lakhs in exchange of appearing in the exam. Bihar Police had informed AIIMS Jodhpur management about him and took legal action against him.
When the examination centre in-charge caught Hukmaram during biometric, the latter had given a written confession stating he had come in place of Raj Pandey. He had met Raj Pandey in Kota and was promised Rs 4 lakh in exchange of appearing at the exam on his behalf, he wrote. The centre in-charge has handed over Hukmaram's confession to the police.
A case was registered against Hukmaram under sections 420, 467, 468, 120B, 10 of the Bihar Conduct of Examinations Act and he has now been suspended by the institute.
