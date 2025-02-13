AIIMS Jodhpur Gets Bomb Threat Email, Police Launch Search Operation

Jodhpur: The director of AIIMS in Jodhpur has received an email threatening a suicide bomb blast through RDX on the campus. Soon after the message was received, a scared AIIMS administration immediately informed cops of Basni police station. Thereafter, security arrangements have been tightened at the AIIMS. Entry into the main building was allowed only after double-checking.

DCP West Rajarshi Raj Verma said that the AIIMS director received an email on Tuesday night from a person who identified himself as a professor at Anna University of Chennai. On Wednesday, the police increased the security of AIIMS. "Every corner of the AIIMS was searched with the help of bomb disposal and dog squads. Though no suspicious object was found, searches will continue. Vehicles parked at the parking lot outside and inside AIIMS were also thoroughly checked. At present, no statement has been given by AIIMS regarding this," Verma said.

According to police, the sender emailed posing himself as a professor at Anna University to hide his identity. Efforts are being made to trace the sender of the email. Verma said in the email, the sender was threatened with a suicide bomb blast through RDX on the AIIMS Jodhpur campus.

On 23 December, a case of sexual abuse of a 19-year-old engineering student came to light on the Anna University campus. In this, the victim told in her complaint that the accused first attacked her male friend and then sexually abused her. Police have arrested a man in this case. Meanwhile, the FIR got leaked. Taking a serious view on this, the High Court made strong comments about the government and the police. The issue has snowballed into a contentious issue in Tamil Nadu.