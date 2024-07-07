'AIIMS Jammu Has Become One Of The Best Institutions In India': JP Nadda

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Sunday visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jammu and said that AIIMS Jammu has become one of the best institutions in India.

Earlier today, the Union Health Minister along with Union Minister Jitendra Singh and J-K BJP President Ravinder Raina visited AIIMS Jammu.

"In February, PM Modi had inaugurated AIIMS Jammu. After that, classes started here. I saw the facilities here. I tried to understand how AIIMS Jammu is moving ahead. AIIMS Jammu has become one of the best institutions in India," Nadda told reporters. He further said that AIIMS facilities, infrastructure, equipment, appliances and logistics are of world standard.

"Soon, OPD will begin here. We are trying to get more faculties here. The faculties who have come here so far are India's best faculties," he added. Nadda said that the patients of J-K, Punjab and Himachal are not going to go to PGI Chandigarh or Delhi from now onwards as they will be treated at AIIMS Jammu.

"Professional education is our privilege. There are a lot of aspirations by people which we have to fulfil. Today when I see a world-class medical facility developed here it gives me immense pleasure," he said.