AIIMS-Equivalent Facilities To Faculties And Officials of Assam's Medical Colleges: Assam Cabinet Decision

Guwahati: Faculties and officials of Assam's medical colleges will receive facilities equivalent to those of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences). This policy, adopted for senior faculty and officials of medical colleges, is aimed at retaining talented doctors in Assam by offering AIIMS-equivalent facilities. The Assam government's cabinet approved this policy on Sunday to attract doctors to teaching positions in medical colleges by providing enhanced benefits.

The Assam cabinet, led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma's government, made several significant decisions regarding the facilities for faculties and officials in Assam's medical colleges. Following the cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister stated in a press conference, "In today's Assam Cabinet meeting we have taken an important decision to empower our senior faculties and officials of Medical Colleges through assured career progression, academic support, etc. These policies are comparable to ones offered by AIIMS and will retain talent in Assam."

According to the cabinet decision, the facilities to be provided to professors or faculty of Assam's medical colleges include:

When a doctor joins a medical college as a registrar or faculty member, the state government will facilitate a car loan through a bank in addition to their salary. The principal amount will be deducted from the salary, but the interest will be borne by the state government.

The state cabinet also approved an Assured Career Promotion Scheme for professors of Assam's medical colleges.

To advance their academic pursuits, medical college doctors will be approved by the state government of Assam to attend two national-level seminars annually. The state government will also reimburse their travel and accommodation expenses.

Similarly, every two years, they will have the opportunity to attend a seminar in any Asian country, with the expenses covered by the state government.

Every three years, if they participate in academic seminars in America or Europe, the state government will cover all expenses.

These facilities are available at AIIMS but not in Assam's medical colleges. With these benefits, the job facilities for faculties and officials of Assam's medical colleges will be equivalent to those of AIIMS after this cabinet decision.

It is noteworthy that Assam currently has a total of 13 partially and fully functional government medical colleges. According to data from the Assam Health Minister's office, while the total number of MBBS seats in Assam's medical colleges has increased to 1200, the shortage of specialist doctors and faculties in each college has been a persistent challenge for the state government.

According to data from the State Directorate of Health Services, there is a significant shortage of doctors in the state. From 2019 to 2024, 174 doctors left government jobs in the state in five years. Among them, 98 doctors took voluntary retirement, while 76 doctors resigned. According to data from the Directorate of Health Services, 64 doctors resigned from Assam's medical colleges from 2021 to 2023.