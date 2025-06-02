AIIMS Bhopal Saves 20-Day-Old Baby After 45-Minute MRI Confirms Brain Injury

Bhopal: Getting an MRI or Magnetic Resonance Imaging test done is not an easy process. The patient is going inside the machine, and its loud noise during the test makes the patient restless. Many times, the patient comes out of the machine without getting the test done.

Although an MRI test is done by administering anaesthesia to such patients, i.e; making them unconscious, in the case of children, it is completely different. That, too, if the child is 20 days old. But AIIMS Bhopal has also done this feat. In fact, for the first time in AIIMS Bhopal, the life of a 20-day-old newborn was saved by conducting an MRI. Brain injury confirmed after 45 minutes of examination

AIIMS Bhopal Director Dr Ajay Singh said, "Our doctors completed a complex MRI procedure. This played an important role in saving the life of a 20-day-old newborn. Singh said that recently, a newborn was referred to AIIMS due to the possibility of a serious brain problem. Even after several tests, the problem could not be confirmed properly."

In that backdrop, a team was formed to examine the newborn. After this, the newborn's MRI was conducted. During this, the team remained present nearby to ensure that the baby did not move. After 45 minutes of monitoring, brain injury was confirmed in the MRI report.

An MRI is conducted to detect any disease or injury and can be performed on different parts of the body. In this case, the MRI was done because the ultrasound could not detect the injury. When doctors at AIIMS found signs of a brain injury in the child's MRI, treatment was started immediately. The baby's health has now improved, and the newborn has been discharged from the hospital. Doctors said that since the exact problem could not be identified through several other tests, an MRI was conducted.

