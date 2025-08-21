Karnataka: AIDSO Submits 50 Lakh Signatures Demanding 'Save' Government Schools

Bengaluru: The All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) on Wednesday concluded its six-month-long statewide signature campaign at Freedom Park, demanding that the Karnataka government “Save and Strengthen Government Schools.” As part of the protest, AIDSO submitted 50 lakh signatures collected from citizens across the state to the government, opposing school closures and the push towards privatization of education.



Students Raise Concerns Over Closures and Infrastructure

Students from different districts joined the protest to highlight the challenges faced in government schools. Vikram, a Class 9 student from Yadgir, expressed fears about the government’s plan to close more than 6,000 schools.

AIDSO Meeting in Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

“We have come here to save government schools. Many schools lack basic facilities like proper toilets. Children often have to go outside, which worries parents about their safety. Instead of shutting schools, the government must provide resources and improve facilities,” Vikram said.The students stressed that their struggle is not only for better infrastructure but also to ensure access to safe and quality education for children from rural and marginalized communities.AIDSO leaders pointed to systemic issues affecting government schools, particularly the shortage of teachers. Gangaraju, State Secretary of AIDSO, said, “There are nearly 61,000 vacancies for teachers in Karnataka. Without addressing this crisis, shutting down schools will only worsen the situation. The government must fill vacancies and allocate adequate funds to strengthen public education.”He also criticized the education budget, arguing that resources are being diverted instead of being used to strengthen schools.Student activists reiterated the demand for a scientific, secular, and democratic education system. Prakruti, a student activist, said, “For the past six months, thousands of students have collected signatures to protect government schools from privatization. The recent incident of a school building collapse in Ballari, which injured students, shows how neglected these schools are. Parents are worried about safety, but the solution is not closure.”She added that the movement is determined to continue until the government ensures adequate infrastructure and teacher appointments.Tulsi, another activist from, underlined the lack of basic amenities. “Many schools don’t even have water and electricity. The government must improve facilities instead of closing schools because of low student numbers,” she said.

The students’ convention at Freedom Park was inaugurated by retired Supreme Court judge and former Lokayukta Justice N. Santosh Hegde. Writer and educationist Prof. Baraguru Ramachandrappa, former Hampi Kannada University Vice-Chancellor Prof. A. Murigeppa, and actor Kishor were among the guests.



The main address was delivered by AIDSO Central Council General Secretary Shibashish Praharaj, along with state leaders Ashwini K.S. and Ajay Kamath. Thousands of students from across Karnataka participated in the agitation.

Meanwhile, the Department of School Education issued an order restricting students and principals from participating in such external events. AIDSO condemned the move, calling it an attempt to silence democratic expression.



Hanumesh, an AIDSO activist, told ETV Bharat, “The government issued a ban on student participation after we announced this protest. This is highly condemnable. Students have every right to raise their voice in defense of education.”



With the submission of 50 lakh signatures, AIDSO has made one of the largest student-driven appeals in recent times. The organization vowed to continue its struggle until the government drops plans to close schools and instead commits to strengthening public education in Karnataka.