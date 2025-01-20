ETV Bharat / state

AICC Secretary Mohanan Injured In Road Accident

P V Mohanan, secretary of AICC was travelling to Kochi Airport when his vehicle swerved to avoid a head-on collision with another vehicle.

By PTI

Published : Jan 20, 2025, 10:55 AM IST

Kottayam: P V Mohanan, the secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Kerala, and his driver sustained injuries in a road accident near Pala in this district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The accident occurred around 2.30 am on the Pala - Ramapuram road when the vehicle, on the way to Kochi Airport, swerved to avoid a head-on collision with another vehicle, party sources said. The sudden manoeuvre resulted in the car losing control and veering off the road.

Both Mohanan and the driver were promptly admitted to a private hospital in Pala. Their condition is said to be not serious, they added. Mohanan was travelling to Kochi Airport to catch a flight to Goa, they said.

