AICC Appoints Assam Congress VP As Delhi Elections Coordinator In Minority Stronghold

New Delhi: With an aim to regain its past stronghold in the Delhi Assembly election, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Vice President Sharif Uz-Zaman Laskar as its coordinator for the Seelampur Assembly seat in North East Delhi.
Laskar, a senior Congress leader from Assam has earlier been credited for the party's victory from the Akola Assembly constituency in the 2024 Maharashtra election.
"I am thankful to the party for choosing me as the AICC coordinator for Seelampur Assembly constituency. I will try to regain the lost seat, which was once the Congress stronghold," Laskar told ETV Bharat.
Admitting that the Akola constituency during the Maharashtra election was a challenge for him, Laskar said his hard work helped in the party's win from the seat.
"Similarly, Seelampur in Northeast Delhi too is a challenging seat following the fact that the seat was with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the last two consecutive terms," said Lashkar.
The Delhi Legislative Assembly election for 70 constituencies is scheduled to be held on February 5 and counting will be held on February 8. Although Seelampur has historically been a stronghold for the Congress, with deep ties to its base, voters started drifting towards AAP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
A prominent figure and former Congress heavyweight from Seelampur, Chaudhary Mateen Ahmad has switched loyalties to AAP. Ahmad’s son, Jubair Ahmad, is now contesting on an AAP ticket.
The incumbent AAP MLA, Abdul Rahman, after being denied a ticket for the upcoming election, joined the Congress and is running as their candidate.
"Abdul Rahman is a prominent figure in Seelampur. In fact, Rahman also undertook several developmental activities for his constituency," said Laskar.
Out of the 70 constituencies in Delhi, Seelampur boasts the largest number of Muslim voters, accounting for around 55-60 per cent of the electorate. For the last two consecutive terms, AAP has won from this seat.