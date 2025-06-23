AIADMK Slams DMK Over 'Unacceptable' Video On Periyar And Anna Played At Muruga Devotees' Meet

Chennai: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has strongly condemned a video shown at the Muruga devotees' conference, calling its portrayal of Dravidian icons Periyar and Anna "completely unacceptable".

In this regard, the AIADMK's IT wing posted on X, saying, "The AIADMK will forever remain the home of Dravida! Karunanidhi's DMK, which humiliated Periyar, has no chance to learn a lesson from the AIADMK. Stalin's DMK, which is running a government that has been formed in a miserable manner, is unable to respond to the criticisms that we raise daily, which are the voices of the people. In its usual "Take Diversion" style, the party thinks that it can divert the attention of the people by holding a Muruga devotee conference and making slanderous comments against the AIADMK."

"The DMK has issued a statement in the name of Arivalayam gatekeeper RS Bharathi, as usual, to provide a press script for its ministerial cronies. Will Dravidianism be destroyed by posters saying "Muruga Vaa to destroy Dravida"? Can anyone destroy the very idea of Dravida? Dravidianism is a noble ideology that guides Tamil Nadu with the aim of equal access for all, helping the poor and humble rise! Who can defeat a people-centric policy? This poisonous campaign of DMK is a dangerous narrative that falsely portrays Dravidian policy as insecure. DMK should be ashamed of this. DMK's conspiracy to build Dravidian as a weak policy in the name of doing politics is strongly condemned," it added.

"Can a single conference destroy the ideals that thrived in the lives of Periyar and Anna? And will the AIADMK allow that to happen? Dravidianism runs in our blood. We live by the great scholar Anna’s principle - "One clan, One God."

"As a movement that respects personal beliefs, the AIADMK's General Secretary, Puratchi Thamizhar Edappadiyar, democratically welcomed the conference held to express devotion to God. Our party executives also participated in that conference as personal devotees of Lord Muruga, not for political reasons. We categorically state that no one from AIADMK accepted the resolutions or pledges passed at the conference," the post mentioned.

Video 'Completely Unacceptable'

"Similarly, the video released about Thanthai Periyar and Perarignar Anna at the conference is completely unacceptable. We strongly condemn it on behalf of the AIADMK. In fact, none of us had seen it earlier. Only after the conference was over, it came to our notice through media reports," it said.

"Thanthai Periyar adopted the policy of 'denial of God' as a weapon to oppose caste-based politics, when some people were divided in the name of caste and some used God to uphold caste divisions. His anger was not towards God but on the misuse of religion to perpetuate inequality," the post mentioned.

"'I will not break a child; I will not break a coconut for a child'. These words came from the great sage Anna, who clearly distinguished between the state and religion and advanced secular politics. We carry not just in name but also his ideals in our hearts," it said.

"The AIADMK, which has the vision based on policies of Periyar and Anna and operates with clarity and commitment, does not need to learn a lesson from the DMK, which is defined only slander and obscenity as its policy," stated AIADMK.

"Also, the party's General Secretary and former Minister SP Velumani clarified at the presser that he had attended the centenary celebrations of Perur Aathinam temple in his constituency based on an invitation, and not any RSS function," it added.

The AIADMK further stated, "DMK now criticises the BJP, but what was it doing between 1999 and 2004? Was it not then that the DMK, as a slave to the BJP, held on to a Union Ministerial post for Murasoli Maran, even while he was in a coma? Should the DMK, which has betrayed Tamils through history by aligning with the very party it claimed to oppose, speak about betrayal?

The AIADMK-BJP alliance is built with a focus on Tamil Nadu's development. There are no ulterior motives behind it, the party reiterated.

"Let us make this clear that AIADMK will never compromise on its policy principles for any reason. The people will understand who truly betrayed Tamil Nadu. And they will make it clear in 2026 when they chase you (DMK) away," it said.

