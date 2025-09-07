AIADMK Row: Sengottaiyan Has ‘No Authority’ To Set Deadline For Palaniswami, Says Thalavai Sundaram
Sengottaiyan was relieved of his duties as the AIADMK's organising secretary and district secretary for allegedly speaking against the party leadership in violation of rules.
Published : September 7, 2025 at 8:10 PM IST
Thoothukudi: Former Tamil Nadu Minister Thalavai Sundaram has said that MLA KA Sengottaiyan has no authority to give a deadline to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).
“If everyone together chooses a leader, they should work under that leadership, but Sengottaiyan does not have the authority to give a deadline to the general secretary. How will the people and workers accept it if he is disturbed in an environment where he is struggling to grow the party? Another person (Sasikala) says that the blood that flows in Sengottaiyan's body is AIADMK blood. The one who says this blood story is behind this,” Sundaram said.
Sengottaiyan has been relieved of his duties as the AIADMK's organising secretary and district secretary for allegedly speaking against the party leadership in violation of the rules. Following Sengottaiyan's removal, many AIADMK executives have resigned in protest.
“Whom does he (Sengottaiyan) want to unite?. How many people are with him? When Sengottaiyan went to Delhi and returned, what can a general secretary (Edappadi Palaniswami) do if a deadline of 10 days is set? Who said that AIADMK blood runs in Sengottaiyan's body? She is the one behind this conspiracy,” Sundaram said, indirectly criticising Sasikala.
“OPS (O. Panneerselvam) says that he does not want a post; it is enough to be included in the party. He said that in every stage,” he said.
On Friday, Sengottaiyan addressed the press at Erode, where he said that Palaniswami should take urgent action to reintegrate those who have left the party into it, and that he has given a 10-day deadline to him for this.
