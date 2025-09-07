ETV Bharat / state

AIADMK Row: Sengottaiyan Has ‘No Authority’ To Set Deadline For Palaniswami, Says Thalavai Sundaram

Thoothukudi: Former Tamil Nadu Minister Thalavai Sundaram has said that MLA KA Sengottaiyan has no authority to give a deadline to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

“If everyone together chooses a leader, they should work under that leadership, but Sengottaiyan does not have the authority to give a deadline to the general secretary. How will the people and workers accept it if he is disturbed in an environment where he is struggling to grow the party? Another person (Sasikala) says that the blood that flows in Sengottaiyan's body is AIADMK blood. The one who says this blood story is behind this,” Sundaram said.

Sengottaiyan has been relieved of his duties as the AIADMK's organising secretary and district secretary for allegedly speaking against the party leadership in violation of the rules. Following Sengottaiyan's removal, many AIADMK executives have resigned in protest.