AIADMK's Org Secy And Ex-MP Anwar Raja Joins DMK

Chennai: AIADMK's organising secretary and former MP Anwar Raja, who is the minority face of the opposition party in Ramanathapuram, joined the DMK in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin here on Monday.

The strongman from Ramanathapuram, who has been critical of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami since the party revived poll ties with the BJP, said he was left with no option but to join the DMK to protect Tamil Nadu from the threats, including Hindi imposition and state autonomy, posed by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Raja said, "The BJP's agenda is to destroy the AIADMK first and then fight against the DMK. Not even once Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Palaniswami would be the Chief Minister candidate. He had only said that NDA would form the government in Tamil Nadu."

Following the sudden political development, the AIADMK expelled Raja from the party. A party senior said the AIADMK would not face any set back because of Anwar Raja joining the ruling dispensation. "AIADMK leader Palaniswami is unable to confirm that he is the CM candidate during his tour programme to redeem Tamil Nadu. Its only EPS (Palaniswami) who is claiming to be the CM candidate," Raja told reporters at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK state headquarters.

He and some former state ministers were of the view that the BJP's goal is not to contest the elections but only to destroy the Dravidian parties in the state. "We already told Palaniswami that if the AIADMK forges alliance with the BJP, it will destroy the AIADMK like that party is doing in the non-BJP ruled states. See what's happening in West Bengal," he said.

The former MP alleged that the BJP was "a negative force" in Tamil Nadu and people would not accept it. "I had already appealed to AIADMK leaders to protect the party and there was no one to listen. So, with no alternative left, I had to join the DMK - the only choice for me." He claimed that "Thalapathi" (Stalin) would definitely become the CM again as people always voted based on their leaders' abilities since the times of former Chief Minister C N Annadurai.

"I wish to ask, is there any leader in Tamil Nadu who can equal Stalin, on whom people have reposed faith," he asked. Whenever there was a threat to Tamil Nadu, Stalin, as an exemplary Chief Minister, approached the Supreme court and obtained orders in favour of the state. Also, as a leader is unified the Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states and sharpened the defence of state interest against the BJP government. "People want him to return as Chief Minister. And people will give a massive victory to the DMK," Raja said.

(With PTI Inputs)

