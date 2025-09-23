ETV Bharat / state

AIADMK Chief Palaniswami Claims 'Cracks' In DMK-Congress Alliance

File Photo | AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami speaks during the launch of the statewide campaign ‘Let’s Protect the People, Let’s Save Tamil Nadu’. ( IANS )

Coonoor: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday alleged cracks in the alliance between the ruling DMK and its key ally, the Congress and said the DMK camp is set to get deserted.

Addressing a massive election rally here, Palaniswami said a fight has erupted between the DMK and its principal ally, the Congress.

The AIADMK chief alleged that in a Congress meeting held recently at Tirunelveli, party leader Girish Chodankar, who is the party in charge of Tamil Nadu, clearly voiced the "fifty-fifty demand."

According to Palaniswami, Chodankar has demanded a share in power and 117 Assembly seats to the Congress in the 2026 Assembly polls; 117 seats is 50 per cent of the total 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Palaniswami alleged TN Congress legislature party leader and MLA S Rajeshkumar has said that the DMK will not win polls. In case DMK wins, Rajeshkumar has demanded a coalition government.

The AIADMK chief alleged, "Hence, cracks have appeared in the alliance. The demand for a share in power has been voiced. The DMK camp is going to get deserted. For how long will they (DMK) loot themselves? The frustrated Congress has awakened and is seeking a share in power." Also, former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief KS Alagiri has also sought a share in power.

"Finally, wisdom has dawned on them. Cracks in the alliance between the Congress and DMK are pretty clear." The AIADMK chief, who is also the leader of the opposition, alleged a kidney sale racket.

He said, "Under the DMK regime, kidney theft has begun." Also, he alleged that the kidney transplant-related irregularities had happened in a hospital run by a DMK legislator and claimed that the DMK regime protected them.

Referring to the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy in which 68 people lost their lives, he alleged that when the CBI probe was demanded, the DMK government was not for it to protect culprits.

Targeting Stalin over his European tour to attract investments, Palaniswami accused the Chief Minister of providing false information. "The German visit was not for attracting investments. It was to make investments." Palaniswami slammed Kanimozhi for lashing out at his party, saying AIADMK's head office is at the Delhi residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.