ETV Bharat / state

AIADMK-BJP Alliance: EPS Thanks PM Modi, Says 'Committed To Building A Greater Tamil Nadu'

EPS said the people of Tamil Nadu deserve a transparent, development-focused government and the alliance was determined to deliver the same in upcoming Assembly elections.

AIADMK BJP Alliance EPS Thanks PM Modi Says Committed To Building A Greater Tamil Nadu
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai and others during a press conference, in Chennai, Friday, April 11, 2025. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 12, 2025 at 11:17 AM IST

2 Min Read

Chennai: With BJP and AIADMK rekindling their alliance in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, also known as EPS, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "unwavering support" and said his party will work closely with NDA to fulfill people's aspirations.

EPS, in a post on X late Friday evening, said AIADMK was "honoured" to be welcomed into a partnership with the NDA, an alliance he said was "founded on a shared vision for Tamil Nadu’s progress and prosperity".

"I extend my gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for his unwavering support to @AIADMKOfficial. We are honoured to be welcomed into a partnership with NDA. An alliance founded on a shared vision for Tamil Nadu’s progress and prosperity. At this pivotal moment, with visionary guidance of Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, AIADMK will work closely with NDA allies to realise the aspirations of the people and contribute to his transformative vision," EPS said.

"Together, we are committed to building a greater Tamil Nadu—one free from dynastic politics, corruption, and misgovernance. The people of Tamil Nadu deserve a transparent, development-focused government—and we are determined to deliver it in the upcoming Assembly elections," he added.

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election will be fought under the leadership of EPS, confirming the AIADMK's alliance with the NDA. Shah slammed the ruling DMK for 'diverting' attention from key issues by raking up matters like delimitation, NEET and the 3-language policy.

The DMK criticised the AIADMK for joining hands with BJP, calling the alliance a big "betrayal of Tamil Nadu." On a day of quick turns and twists, Shah consulted with RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy and by late afternoon, stitched up BJP's alliance with Tamil Nadu's main opposition party AIADMK. The two had been part of the NDA combine that faced the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the state elections two years later.

"The leaders of AIADMK and BJP have decided to fight next TN Assembly polls along with allies under the NDA banner. This election will be fought at the national level under Narendra Modi's leadership and AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami at state level," Shah told a press conference.

"In a way, from 1998, the AIADMK has been part of NDA alliance and for long time PM Modi ji and the great (late CM) Jayalalithaa ji had worked in national politics together. At one point of time, this alliance had won 30 out of the 39 seats in the general elections," he said about the 1998 polls. "I am confident NDA will get massive majority and form NDA government in Tamil Nadu," Shah said.

Chennai: With BJP and AIADMK rekindling their alliance in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, also known as EPS, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "unwavering support" and said his party will work closely with NDA to fulfill people's aspirations.

EPS, in a post on X late Friday evening, said AIADMK was "honoured" to be welcomed into a partnership with the NDA, an alliance he said was "founded on a shared vision for Tamil Nadu’s progress and prosperity".

"I extend my gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for his unwavering support to @AIADMKOfficial. We are honoured to be welcomed into a partnership with NDA. An alliance founded on a shared vision for Tamil Nadu’s progress and prosperity. At this pivotal moment, with visionary guidance of Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, AIADMK will work closely with NDA allies to realise the aspirations of the people and contribute to his transformative vision," EPS said.

"Together, we are committed to building a greater Tamil Nadu—one free from dynastic politics, corruption, and misgovernance. The people of Tamil Nadu deserve a transparent, development-focused government—and we are determined to deliver it in the upcoming Assembly elections," he added.

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election will be fought under the leadership of EPS, confirming the AIADMK's alliance with the NDA. Shah slammed the ruling DMK for 'diverting' attention from key issues by raking up matters like delimitation, NEET and the 3-language policy.

The DMK criticised the AIADMK for joining hands with BJP, calling the alliance a big "betrayal of Tamil Nadu." On a day of quick turns and twists, Shah consulted with RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy and by late afternoon, stitched up BJP's alliance with Tamil Nadu's main opposition party AIADMK. The two had been part of the NDA combine that faced the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the state elections two years later.

"The leaders of AIADMK and BJP have decided to fight next TN Assembly polls along with allies under the NDA banner. This election will be fought at the national level under Narendra Modi's leadership and AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami at state level," Shah told a press conference.

"In a way, from 1998, the AIADMK has been part of NDA alliance and for long time PM Modi ji and the great (late CM) Jayalalithaa ji had worked in national politics together. At one point of time, this alliance had won 30 out of the 39 seats in the general elections," he said about the 1998 polls. "I am confident NDA will get massive majority and form NDA government in Tamil Nadu," Shah said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AIADMKTAMIL NADUBJPEPSEDAPPADI PALANISWAMI

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

A Stitch In Time: Tale Of A Transgender Tailor In Chennai Who Carved Her Space With Pain & Pride

Exclusive | Bharat Web Navigator: Ajna Founder Shares How They Built India's First SSI Web Browser

Trip To Heaven On Earth: Offbeat Escapes, Full Houseboats And Scenic Journeys Await As Spring Awakens In Kashmir

Muhammad Yunus: Crossing The Line ? Will China Bite The Bait?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.