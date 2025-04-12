AIADMK-BJP Alliance: EPS Thanks PM Modi, Says 'Committed To Building A Greater Tamil Nadu'

Chennai: With BJP and AIADMK rekindling their alliance in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, also known as EPS, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "unwavering support" and said his party will work closely with NDA to fulfill people's aspirations.

EPS, in a post on X late Friday evening, said AIADMK was "honoured" to be welcomed into a partnership with the NDA, an alliance he said was "founded on a shared vision for Tamil Nadu’s progress and prosperity".

"I extend my gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for his unwavering support to @AIADMKOfficial. We are honoured to be welcomed into a partnership with NDA. An alliance founded on a shared vision for Tamil Nadu’s progress and prosperity. At this pivotal moment, with visionary guidance of Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, AIADMK will work closely with NDA allies to realise the aspirations of the people and contribute to his transformative vision," EPS said.

"Together, we are committed to building a greater Tamil Nadu—one free from dynastic politics, corruption, and misgovernance. The people of Tamil Nadu deserve a transparent, development-focused government—and we are determined to deliver it in the upcoming Assembly elections," he added.

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election will be fought under the leadership of EPS, confirming the AIADMK's alliance with the NDA. Shah slammed the ruling DMK for 'diverting' attention from key issues by raking up matters like delimitation, NEET and the 3-language policy.

The DMK criticised the AIADMK for joining hands with BJP, calling the alliance a big "betrayal of Tamil Nadu." On a day of quick turns and twists, Shah consulted with RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy and by late afternoon, stitched up BJP's alliance with Tamil Nadu's main opposition party AIADMK. The two had been part of the NDA combine that faced the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the state elections two years later.

"The leaders of AIADMK and BJP have decided to fight next TN Assembly polls along with allies under the NDA banner. This election will be fought at the national level under Narendra Modi's leadership and AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami at state level," Shah told a press conference.