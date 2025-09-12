AI Will Bring Revolution In Agriculture, Make Farmers’ Conditions Better: Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari said that the farmers are finding it difficult to grow soybean crop and stressed on the need for study related to it.
Published : September 12, 2025 at 7:21 PM IST
Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday he believes artificial intelligence (AI) will usher in a revolution in the agriculture sector and help improve the condition of farmers.
"Do visit Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Baramati and see the innovative methods being adopted there. AI will definitely help farmers. I believe AI will revolutionise the agriculture sector," Gadkari told reporters here.
Speaking about ethanol production, the minister said 350-400 factories produce ethanol in the country, and farmers have benefited substantially from it.
"With ethanol produced from maize, farmers earned Rs 45,000 crore. Earlier, the rate of maize was Rs 1,200 per quintal, which has now increased to Rs 2,800 per quintal. The agricultural area under maize has tripled. Those who wish to oppose it, I won’t bother. My path is clean," he said.
He further dismissed criticism he has been receiving over ethanol fuel technology, saying those opposing the move were doing so for different reasons.
There has been a growing concern on social media about the E20 fuel (20 per cent ethanol blended petrol), while the Opposition Congress recently levelled conflict of interest allegations against Gadkari, claiming that he has been "aggressively lobbying" for ethanol production, as his two sons are involved in firms that produce ethanol and "benefited" from the government policy.
Earlier on Thursday, the Union Road Transport Minister had said that the social media rage over blending of 20 per cent ethanol in petrol fuel was a “paid campaign” to target him politically.
On soybean, Gadkari said farmers are finding it difficult to grow the crop. “‘Attack’ is there, rates are not good, and production is also less. A lot of study is needed on this. There are some technical hurdles, but they will be discussed,” he added. The 16th Agrovision Agriculture Exhibition is jointly organised by Agrovision Foundation and MM Active under the guidance of chief promoter, Union Minister Gadkari, will showcase modern agricultural technology and new agricultural equipment.
Agrovision 2025 will be held from November 21 to 24 in Nagpur. Gadkari said that the aim behind the exhibition was to prevent farmer suicides in Vidarbha and benefit cultivators from the region.
More than 450 organisations will participate in the exhibition, which will have stalls from leading local and multinational companies in the agriculture sector, government departments, research institutes, agricultural universities, banks, insurance companies, startups and MSMEs, he said.
The Union minister said lakhs of farmers from Vidarbha and surrounding areas, dealers, distributors, government officials, agricultural scientists and researchers from Central India will visit the exhibition. He said a special hall has been created for MSMEs and agriculture startups, which will help young entrepreneurs find market opportunities. Last year, around 100 stalls of small industries and startups were set up at the exhibition.
