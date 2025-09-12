ETV Bharat / state

AI Will Bring Revolution In Agriculture, Make Farmers’ Conditions Better: Gadkari

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday he believes artificial intelligence (AI) will usher in a revolution in the agriculture sector and help improve the condition of farmers.

"Do visit Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Baramati and see the innovative methods being adopted there. AI will definitely help farmers. I believe AI will revolutionise the agriculture sector," Gadkari told reporters here.

Speaking about ethanol production, the minister said 350-400 factories produce ethanol in the country, and farmers have benefited substantially from it.

"With ethanol produced from maize, farmers earned Rs 45,000 crore. Earlier, the rate of maize was Rs 1,200 per quintal, which has now increased to Rs 2,800 per quintal. The agricultural area under maize has tripled. Those who wish to oppose it, I won’t bother. My path is clean," he said.

He further dismissed criticism he has been receiving over ethanol fuel technology, saying those opposing the move were doing so for different reasons.

There has been a growing concern on social media about the E20 fuel (20 per cent ethanol blended petrol), while the Opposition Congress recently levelled conflict of interest allegations against Gadkari, claiming that he has been "aggressively lobbying" for ethanol production, as his two sons are involved in firms that produce ethanol and "benefited" from the government policy.

Earlier on Thursday, the Union Road Transport Minister had said that the social media rage over blending of 20 per cent ethanol in petrol fuel was a “paid campaign” to target him politically.