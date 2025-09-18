AI Video Row: Assam Congress Files Complaint Against Assam Minister Over Alleged Communal Misinformation
APCC Media Department Chairperson said that during elections, the BJP routinely resorts to such unethical tactics to spread communal unrest.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 5:50 PM IST
Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday filed a police complaint against the BJP's state unit chief and cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika, accusing him of using AI-generated videos for spreading communal misinformation.
The complaint was filed at Dispur Police Station by a delegation of Congress leaders, led by APCC Media Department Chairperson Bedabrata Bora, on the instructions of Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi. The complaint mentions the two AI-generated videos recently shared on social media through the official Facebook pages of BJP Assam and Pijush Hazarika.
According to the Congress, the videos misused images of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi to depict content that, they allege, attempts to disrupt communal harmony ahead of the upcoming BTC elections on September 22.
"During elections, the BJP routinely resorts to such unethical tactics to spread communal unrest. This time, they are using AI to serve the same agenda," Bedabrata Bora told reporters outside Dispur Police Station.
"These AI-generated videos, circulated from the BJP's pages, clearly attempt to incite religious sentiments by projecting fabricated communal messages using our national leaders' faces," Bora added.
He further alleged that this is part of a larger conspiracy by the BJP to polarise voters and divide the electorate along religious lines, particularly before critical elections.
"They politicise religion, create a charged atmosphere, and circulate false propaganda that could disturb peace not only in Assam but across the country," Bora said. The Congress has demanded strict legal action against those responsible, asserting that such actions are in direct violation of India’s social harmony and election ethics.
