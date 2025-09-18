ETV Bharat / state

AI Video Row: Assam Congress Files Complaint Against Assam Minister Over Alleged Communal Misinformation

Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday filed a police complaint against the BJP's state unit chief and cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika, accusing him of using AI-generated videos for spreading communal misinformation.

The complaint was filed at Dispur Police Station by a delegation of Congress leaders, led by APCC Media Department Chairperson Bedabrata Bora, on the instructions of Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi. The complaint mentions the two AI-generated videos recently shared on social media through the official Facebook pages of BJP Assam and Pijush Hazarika.

According to the Congress, the videos misused images of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi to depict content that, they allege, attempts to disrupt communal harmony ahead of the upcoming BTC elections on September 22.

"During elections, the BJP routinely resorts to such unethical tactics to spread communal unrest. This time, they are using AI to serve the same agenda," Bedabrata Bora told reporters outside Dispur Police Station.