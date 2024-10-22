AI Police Stick: Tech-Savvy UP Students Arm Cops with Shapeshifted Defence Gadget

Gorakhpur: Law enforcement officers often find themselves in life-threatening situations, especially during riots or violent confrontations. Often times, officers come under attack and are unable to communicate their plight to their superiors effectively. Gathering solid evidence against culprits in such chaotic situations can also be a daunting task. Addressing these challenges, students from the Institute of Technology and Management (ITM) GIDA in Gorakhpur have developed an innovative AI-powered police stick. Unveiled on Police Remembrance Day, the students claim this invention could prove to be highly beneficial for police forces.

The ITM GIDA students have designed a special AI police stick, which they believe will enhance the safety and efficiency of law enforcement officers. Adarsh Kumar, a second-year AI student, said that they have named the device the "AI Police Stick." "This gadget can be a powerful tool for self-defence in dangerous situations. Additionally, it can be transformed into a gun or a chair, depending on the requirement." Sais another student, Pragati Verma, "The gadget is equipped with dual cameras, making it a useful assistant during patrols and challenging situations."

Students from the Institute of Technology and Management (ITM) GIDA in Gorakhpur give a demo of the AI Police Stick (ETV Bharat)

Live Location and Video Streaming

The AI police stick offers real-time connectivity with nearby police stations and officers. With this tool, officers patrolling remote or isolated areas will never feel alone. The stick allows them to stream live audio and video footage of their location in order to request immediate assistance from their base. Rohan, another student involved in the project, added, "The AI smart stick helps identify troublemakers in crowds and can be used to disperse unruly elements. It even features a mechanism to fire rubber or chilli bullets, which can be deployed to control violent crowds."

The gadget can shapeshift into a gun (ETV Bharat)

Panic Button for Instant Help

One of the standout features of the AI Police Stick is its built-in panic button, which can be easily folded and carried. Made from lightweight yet durable carbon fibre steel and aluminum, the stick is strong and reliable. The trigger, located near the handle, activates the chilli bullet mechanism, which can be used to disperse mobs quickly. In emergencies, officers can press the panic button to alert nearby stations and receive backup. The stick can also be converted into a shield during stone-throwing incidents, providing much-needed protection to officers.

ITM GIDA Gorakhpur students putting the gadget together (ETV Bharat)

Two Months of Hard Work and Innovation

According to Pragati, it took the team two months to complete the AI police stick, with a total cost of approximately ₹25,000. The students used a variety of components, including a 9-volt battery, switches, a foldable stick chair, metal pipes, SIM cards, software, alarms, and Bluetooth technology. "ITM GIDA's Innovation Cell encourages students to work on research projects that contribute to society. Our previous student innovations have also made significant contributions to the country," said Dr. N.K. Singh, Director of the institute. The institution’s chairman, Neeraj Matanhelia, secretary Shyambihari Agarwal, treasurer Nikunj Matanhelia, and joint secretary Anuj Agrawal also expressed their pride at the students’ achievement.

With this AI police stick, the future of law enforcement in India could see a significant transformation, offering police officers the tools they need to stay safe and be more effective in their duties.