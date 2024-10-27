AI Image Sparks Row Between Kolkata Mayor Hakim And DYFI Leader Meenakshi.

Kolkata: A controversy erupted on Saturday after an AI-generated image resembling Trinamool leader and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim appeared on a social media page allegedly belonging to DYFI leader Meenakshi Mukherjee.

Mukherjee claimed that the social media page did not belong to her and filed a complaint with Kolkata Police's cyber wing, asking, "Will the TMC be able to prove that I posted it?" In response, Hakim criticised Mukherjee, suggesting it was a ploy to incite communal tension in West Bengal.

He said, "If the post isn't from her profile, she should lodge a complaint with police." A local resident from Hakim's neighbourhood also filed a complaint against Mukherjee at Chetla police station, accusing her of trying to provoke communal discord.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma confirmed that a probe has been initiated into the matter. "We have started the investigation," Verma said.