AI Cameras, 10,000 Police Personnel For Puri Rath Yatra

Puri: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday reviewed the preparations for Rath Yatra here.

Odisha Police DG Yogesh Bahadur Khurania briefed the Chief Minister of the security arrangements for the festival. He said 275 AI cameras have been installed on the Puri-Bhubaneswar highway and the road between Puri and Konark along with various localities in Puri town for crowd management and security.

A separate command control room has been set up for stringent monitoring of the festival through AI and drone cameras. While 10,000 security personnel will be deployed in the town where a five-tier security system will be put in place, for the convenience of devotees, a chat board app has been developed by the police, the DGP said.

The app will provide information to devotees on traffic arrangements, parking lots and the rituals of the trinity. Khurania said a five-tier security system has been put in place for the safety of VIPs arriving in the town for the festival. He said armed police personnel will be deployed at Puri beach, the entrance to the city and Badadanda (Grand Road). This apart, surveillance will be done from the air.

The Indian Coast Guard and Odisha Police will jointly maintain a strict vigil in the sea and sufficient life guards will be deployed for the safety of tourists. "Around 10,000 police personnel will be deployed for the security of the town which has been divided into three parts. At least 36 parking spaces have been earmarked in the town where 39 traffic management centres have been set up for managing traffic. Anti-terrorist squads will be deployed to prevent any attack and s special green corridor will be made for ambulance traffic," the DGP said.

State Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling said the Health Department is fully prepared to provide all services to the devotees during the Rath Yatra. Arrangements have been made for 69 first aid centres and 64 ambulances at various places. An additional 378 additional doctors and health workers will be deployed at the district headquarters hospital, he informed.