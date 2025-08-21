ETV Bharat / state

Ahmedabad: Student Killing Sparks Protests, Lockdown Announced At Seventh Day School

Ahmedabad: The killing of a Class 10 student at Seventh Day School in Maninagar in Ahmedabad's Khokhara has triggered massive protests, prompting authorities to declare a lockdown at the school and deploy heavy police security in the area.

Despite the clampdown, protests continued for a second day, with members of the Youth Congress, NSUI, and parents staging demonstrations outside the school. Police dragged away protestors and took several into custody after clashes broke out between residents, political workers, and security personnel.

Following the bandh call by NSUI and Youth Congress, nearly 200 schools across Maninagar, Khokhara and Isanpur joined the shutdown. However, response in some neighborhoods was mixed -- shops in Maninagar remained mostly open, while the Sindhi market stayed completely closed. Commercial establishments in Kankaria and Isanpur also observed the bandh.

The unrest began after the death of Nayan, who was attacked on August 19 by a schoolmate and a group of youths. Despite receiving treatment, he succumbed to his injuries on August 20. The killing sparked outrage among parents, community members, and locals, culminating in vandalism at the school premises. Windows, classrooms, school buses, LCDs, and computers were damaged, with losses estimated at ₹15 lakh. Staff members were also assaulted.