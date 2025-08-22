ETV Bharat / state

Ahmedabad School Student Murder: Crime Branch Files Case Against Principal

Nayan Shantini was stabbed by a minor but the school authorities reported the matter to police 50 minutes late, said the Crime Branch.

The Crime Branch has registered a case against the principal of Seventh Day Adventist School Emmanuel over the death of Nayan Shantini, a student.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 22, 2025 at 8:34 PM IST

Ahmedabad: The Crime Branch has registered a case against the principal of Seventh Day Adventist School Emmanuel over the death of Nayan Shantini, a student.

According to the Crime Branch, the incident took place at around 12 noon a couple of days back near Melody Mata temple outside the school. Officials said as a profusely Nayan entered the school, the security guard informed the administrator. However, the incident was reported to police at 12:50 pm which brings the administration's negligence to the fore.

ACP Bharat Patel of Crime Branch said after committing the murder, the minor accused went home, had dinner and then left for tuitions which shows his lack of fear.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the reason for the murder was a simple quarrel between the students. The police have seized the weapon used by the accused in the murder and have also obtained the CCTV footage of the school for investigation. Nayan died due to a deep injury caused to the left side of his abdomen and excessive internal bleeding.

Patel said as now, statements of 15 people including the principal, school staff, friends of the deceased and his parents have been recorded. The family of the minor accused has no criminal history and his father is a businessman, he said. The minor accused was produced in court under the Juvenile Act.

The incident triggered a massive outrage, resulting in violent protests and the deployment of a heavy police force at the school premises. A group of people allegedly stormed the school, assaulting the principal and staff, and causing significant damage to the school property.

