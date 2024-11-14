ETV Bharat / state

Ahmedabad Road Rage: Policeman Arrested For Allegedly Killing 23-Year-Old MICA Student

Police officials identified the vehicle and then matched the sketch of the accused that had been circulated by the Ahmedabad Rural Police with the footage. ( ETV Bharat )

Ahmedabad: A day after a 23-year-old MICA student was fatally stabbed in the Bopal area of the city, the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Wednesday caught a constable for allegedly killing him. Virendrasinh Padheriya from the Sarkhej Police Station was hiding here when he was apprehended by the police.

Police Inspector BT Gohil of Bopal Police Station said that it is indeed shocking to know that the accused in this murder case is a policeman himself.

Police said that they were able to identify Padheriya on Wednesday night while checking CCTV footage collected from nearby localities where the crime took place. Police officials identified the vehicle and then matched the sketch of the accused that had been circulated by the Ahmedabad Rural Police with the footage.

Another striking factor in this case which helped police zero in on Padheriya was that he had been absent from work without notice for the last two days. Also, adding to this was the information that he owned a black SUV of the same model as seen in the CCTV footage. Padheriya was found travelling towards Punjab after his location was traced.