Ahmedabad: Relief From Flood Threat As Sabarmati Water Level Starts Receding

Ahmedabad: The water level of the Sabarmati River, which had been rising for the past few days, has begun to recede. This has brought relief to Ahmedabad city and nearby villages.

With rainfall decreasing, the volume of water being released into the river has also reduced. Officials have informed that a significant drop in the river’s water level is expected after noon, which has eased fears of a flood-like situation in urban and rural areas.

For the last three days, the administration had been on alert due to the continuous rise in the river’s level. Mamlatdars and Talatis were instructed to remain on standby, and a white signal alert issued from Subhash Bridge in Ahmedabad remained effective.

Water released from Dharoi Dam had reached Sant Sarovar and from there flowed into the Sabarmati. Currently, Dharoi Dam is filled to over 42 per cent of its capacity, with 51,848 cusecs of water being discharged. As a result, 19 areas of Ahmedabad city and 133 villages in the district were alerted.

On Tuesday morning, 94,056 cusecs of water were released by opening 27 gates of the Vasna Barrage, raising the river’s level to 131 feet. In all, 18 villages of Daskroi and Dhandhuka, nine villages of Bavla, 14 villages of Sanand, and over 74 villages of Dholka were put on alert.