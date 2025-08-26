Ahmedabad: Relief From Flood Threat As Sabarmati Water Level Starts Receding

Ahmedabad: The water level of the Sabarmati River, which had been rising for the past few days, has begun to recede. This has brought relief to Ahmedabad city and nearby villages.
With rainfall decreasing, the volume of water being released into the river has also reduced. Officials have informed that a significant drop in the river’s water level is expected after noon, which has eased fears of a flood-like situation in urban and rural areas.
For the last three days, the administration had been on alert due to the continuous rise in the river’s level. Mamlatdars and Talatis were instructed to remain on standby, and a white signal alert issued from Subhash Bridge in Ahmedabad remained effective.
Water released from Dharoi Dam had reached Sant Sarovar and from there flowed into the Sabarmati. Currently, Dharoi Dam is filled to over 42 per cent of its capacity, with 51,848 cusecs of water being discharged. As a result, 19 areas of Ahmedabad city and 133 villages in the district were alerted.
On Tuesday morning, 94,056 cusecs of water were released by opening 27 gates of the Vasna Barrage, raising the river’s level to 131 feet. In all, 18 villages of Daskroi and Dhandhuka, nine villages of Bavla, 14 villages of Sanand, and over 74 villages of Dholka were put on alert.
Executive Engineer of Irrigation Department D.J. Prajapati said that the water level has increased due to the release of water into the Sabarmati River from the upper areas. Currently, 94,000 cusecs of water have been released into the Sabarmati River from Sant Sarovar. Water is being released by opening 27 gates of Vasna Barrage by 12 feet. For now, a white signal alert has been issued."
"The areas along the Sabarmati River have been put on alert. If there is no more rain, there will be relief. The water level is decreasing after 6 am," he added.
He also added that the upper part of the riverfront had gone underwater and that the bullet train project authorities were informed in advance to remove embankments before the monsoon. A small portion was cleared yesterday evening after consultations with the Ahmedabad Disaster Management team.
