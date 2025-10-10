ETV Bharat / state

Ahmedabad Police Use 'Honey Trap' To Nab Notorious Criminal

Ahmedabad: A team of Danilimda police station in Ahmedabad arrested Taufiq Salimbhai Sheikh (Pathan), a habitual criminal wanted in 14 serious crimes and jailed twice under the PASA Act, by using 'honey trap' through social media.

Police said Taufiq was one of three accused in a case of assault registered at the police station on June 15 this year. Police said Taufiq resided in Narol and during probe it was found that he was also wanted in connection with other criminal activities. After discovering Taufiq's picture on e-Gujcop, police found out more details on him.

Since the accused was a habitual criminal and already had 14 other offences registered against him in various police stations of Ahmedabad city, the technical and surveillance team of Danilimda police adopted a special strategy to nab him. Members of a police team disguised themselves and stood guard at different locations in the city to nab the accused. A

A lady police personnel also kept in touch with the accused on social media and developed a friendship by interacting with him. The lady cop, after some time, invited Taufiq to meet him at the Sabarmati riverfront.

As Taufiq arrived to meet the cop, he offered her a ride in his two-wheeler. The lady personnel accepted the offer and after riding him for some time, signaled fellow police personnel to nab Taufiq.

Police said 14 cases of assault, robbery, robbery, theft and kidnapping have been registered against Taufiq. Police seized a knife, mobile phone, a Honda Activa and Rs 2,500 in cash from him. Further investigation is underway and Taufiq will be interrogated for more details on the other two accused, said police.