Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims Neeraj And Aparna Lavania Identified Through DNA Matching, Final Rites To Be Held In Vadodara

The husband-wife duo were on their way to London to celebrate Aparna's 50th birthday. The two are survived by their only child Arpana.

AI 171 Crash Neeraj Aparna
Neeraj and Aparna Lavania, who perished in the AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 16, 2025 at 1:19 PM IST

2 Min Read

Agra: The AI-171 crash on Thursday claimed lives of 241 on board, including the former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Among those that passed away in the fateful crash are Neeraj Lavania and his wife Aparna of Akola, Agra. The couple’s bodies have been identified through DNA matching and will be handed over to their family on Monday. Neeraj was a manager at an MNC in Ahmedabad and they lived in Feather Sky Vilas Colony, Vadodara.

The couple were on their way on a trip to London via AI-171 on June 12, before the plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport. They had occupied seats 38 and 39 on the aircraft.

Leaders And UP Women Commission Chairperson Meet The Family

Apart from the local MP, MLA, and Cabinet Minister Baby Rani Maurya, Babita Chauhan, the Chairperson of UP Women’s Commission, Babita Chauhan, also visited the Lavania’s family in Akola on Sunday. Chauhan offered her condolences to Neeraj’s elder brother Satish Lavania and his family. The Fatehpur Sikri BJP MP Rajkumar Chahar said he spoke to Satish regarding the final rites and was informed that they would be done in Gujarat.

Last Rites In Vadodara

Satish informed ETV Bharat over phone that the family is devastated after knowing about the deaths of his brother and sister-in-law. The couple’s daughter Arpana aka Arpi, is in a state of shock, according to Satish, and she isn’t talking to anyone. “My sister Kusum and her children Tarun and Krishnamurari are in Vadodara along with me, while other cousins Girish and Amit Lavania have left for Vadodara on Sunday evening. Once everyone is in Vadodara, we will perform the funeral rites,” informed Satish.

The Ones Who Made The Family Laugh

Sanjesh Kumar Sharma, Neeraj’s childhood friend, said that Neeraj was very cheerful and sociable with everyone. “He used to sing beautifully and make us all happy with his sense of humour. Sadly the one who used to make us laugh has left us crying,” shares Sanjesh.

Birthday Celebration Turned Into Tragedy

According to the family, the couple were going to London to celebrate Aparna’s 50th birthday. The two met in Jaipur and got married, and have a daughter Arpana. After news of the crash, the daughter reached Ahmedabad along with their relatives.

