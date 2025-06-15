Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Man Who Pulled 28 Bodies Out Of The Aircraft Recounts Horror

Ahmedabad: Social worker Sanjay Bagi, who retrieved no less than 28 bodies of people killed in the Ahmedabad plane crash, has some harrowing tales to narrate. "The condition of the bodies was so bad that if you held someone's head and hand, these organs would come out," Bagi told ETV Bharat.

Similar cases were applicable for victims whose mouths and feet came out when he tried to recover their bodies. Scouring for the bodies of the deceased was not easy for him as he recounted the horror of the moment.

"I could not sleep at night. When I closed my eyes, the same scenes came to mind. I have never seen such a horrific scene," he said. According to Bagi, the condition of the bodies was so bad that it was difficult to even identify them. The heat was so much that it was very difficult to even touch bodies. It was difficult to lift them because body parts were torn, he added.

The death toll in the plane crash that took place in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon has reached 270. The London-bound Air India plane earlier collided with the hostel of BJ Medical College, causing a massive explosion.

The passengers on board the plane were burnt to death, while other medical students present in the hostel were also killed. Bagi said when the plane crashed, he was sitting with friends near Asarva Chakla in the afternoon. He heard a loud explosion and saw smoke behind the Civil Hospital and thinking that a major accident had happened, he ran to help victims.

"When I reached the hostel, I saw smoke rising from there. Then I jumped over the wall of the hostel and went inside. I saw that four students were trying to get down from the fourth floor by tying themselves with a sheet. Then I stopped them from jumping and shouted for help. These boys were also shouting for help. I went up the stairs and tried to save them but the second floor was also on fire. So I did not have the courage to go further. Meanwhile, a person also reached there to help. Both of us tied handkerchiefs on our faces and rescued the three people trapped on the fourth floor and took them to the hospital in 108 ambulances," Sanjay said.

After reaching the crash site, he saw charred human organs lying here and there. The bodies were lying in a badly burnt condition inside the wreckage of the plane. Meanwhile, many people, the fire brigade and police personnel reached there to help. Together with them, he along with other local rescuers took out the burning bodies from the plane, including the pilot.

"I took out about 28 bodies from this debris and sent them to the civil hospital on stretchers from the ambulance," he added. Two members of Sanjay's family have also been affected by this incident. Fifteen-year-old Akash has died, while his mother, who went to save him, was critically injured. She is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU.