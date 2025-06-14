Ahmedabad Plane Crash | Last Rites Of An MBBS Student And A Doctor Held In Bhavnagar

Bhavnagar: The last rites of two victims - a second-year MBBS student, Rakesh Dihora (25), and a pregnant doctor, Kajalben Solanki (28), who lost their lives in the Ahmedabad plane crash on June 12, were held at their villages in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district on Friday evening. Officials handed over the mortal remains of these victims to their families on Friday.

The death toll in the plane crash rose to 274. While 241 people onboard the London-bound AI-171 flight died, 33 non-passengers died in the tragic accident as the plane crashed into the BJ Medical College complex in Ahmedabad’s Meghnanagar. Only one person, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, onboard the plane, survived and cheated death.

Dihora, a resident of Sosia village in Talaja taluka of Bhavnagar district, is one of the students of the Medical College, who died while having lunch in the hostel, as the walls and ceiling of the building collapsed onto them. As his last rites were conducted, almost all the villagers were present at his funeral. A wave of sadness spread over the village as they mourned the demise of a future doctor. Dihora’s father is a farmer.

A similar situation was observed in Deoli village of Talaja taluka, where Dr Kajalben’s funeral was held. Kajalben is one of the non-passengers who died in the tragic accident, as she was present in the hostel building when the plane crashed.

Her family told ETV Bharat that her 'Srimant' (baby shower) was held in the village just five days ago. Kajalben, who did her MD in Homoeopathy, was married to Dr Pradeep Solanki two years ago. She left for the Medical College just a day before the plane crash.

Union Minister Nimuben Bambhaniya met the families of Dihora and Kajalben and condoled with them. She took part in the last rites along with Talaja Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Gautambhai Chuahan. Several civil society organisations were also present as people mourned the death of the victims of the plane crash.

Tragically, many victims are yet to be identified. The collection of DNA samples from the family members of the victims continued on Saturday to help identify the bodies. The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has constituted a high-level multi-disciplinary committee to probe the causes that led to the crash.