Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Kota MBBS Student Left The Mess After Lunch, Air India Flight Crashed Minutes Later

Mayank Singh. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 13, 2025 at 1:54 PM IST

2 Min Read

Kota: Mayank Singh, a resident of Kota, had a near-death experience on Thursday. The third-year MBBS student from BJ Medical College Ahmedabad, heaved a sigh of relief after he realised that he had a providential escape as the London-bound plane hit the mess where he finished his lunch a little later he had left the place.

Singh said he had left the mess after having lunch at 1:15 pm, a little before the tail of the plane fell on the mess. A relieved Mayank said if he had not left then, his life would have been in danger. Some interns and other doctors who were having lunch got caught in the accident. His friends were also among them.

With a tinge of sadness, Mayank said, "Some students and staff of the medical college were also hit by the crashed plane." Mayank is currently on duty in the morning shift at the Civil Hospital. Classes are held in the evening.

Normally, he goes to the mess during lunchtime between 12 and 2:00 pm. The plane crashed and fell on the professors' flat and the mess building. "I usually come for lunch around 1:30 pm. On Thursday, I went to eat at 1:00 pm. It took me about 15 minutes to eat and after that, I went to the hostel room. About 15 minutes later, there was a loud explosion. When I looked outside, there was smoke and fire. The place where the accident happened is the campus of the medical college. It is 300 meters away from my hostel. I was lucky that I came on time. I also had some work, so I ate food early," he said.

Mayank, a resident of Digod in Kota, cleared NEET in 2022 and took admission at BJ Medical College Ahmedabad for MBBS. His father, Kishan Sen, who runs a grocery shop in Digod, said, he panicked after hearing about the crash. He was relieved to find his son unscathed. "I felt relieved. Thank God. My son is safe," he said.

