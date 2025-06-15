Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Ex-Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's DNA Matches, Last Rites To Be Held In Rajkot

Ahmedabad: The DNA samples of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was among the victims of Ahmedabad plane crash, has been matched with remains from the crash site. Once his body is handed over to the family, it will be taken to Rajkot, where his last rites will be performed.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghvi said Rupani's DNA matching has been completed and the authorities are in contact with his family to facilitate the handover of the mortal remains. After this, the body, it will be taken from Ahmedabad to Rajkot. His funeral is scheduled to be held at Rajkot," Sanghvi said.

On hearing that Rupani's DNA samples have matched, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached the former CM's residence in Gandhinagar to meet his family members and shared this development. Funeral arrangements will be made as per the decisions taken by the family, he said.

This apart, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, who reached Ahmedabad on Sunday, met the families of the victims and the injured and consoled them. He also visited Rupani's residence and recalled his memories with Rupani.

Rupani was among the passengers on board the London-bound Air India flight that crashed shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday. The former CM was on his way to London to meet his wife and daughter.

After this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Rupani's wife and consoled her. As a tribute to the former CM, Rajkot city observed a half-day shutdown on Saturday. Rupani served as Gujarat CM from 2016 to 2021 and then was serving as BJP's in-charge for Punjab. He was elected as MLA from Rajkot twice.