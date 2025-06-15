Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Bihar MBBS Student Recalls Narrow Escape From Death

Patna: An MBBS student from Bihar, Ritesh Kumar Sharma had a brush with death on the day of the Ahmedabad plane crash. He was eating at the canteen when the accident happened.

Meanwhile, the plane suddenly crashed into the canteen building with a huge explosion and panic spread as charred bodies were seen everywhere. Ritesh hails from Begusarai of Bihar. The son of Lalan Sharma, a resident of Mehda Shahpur Panchayat, he is a second-year MBBS student at Ahmedabad BJ Medical College. Ritesh was injured and is being treated at a hospital in Ahmedabad.

His mother Sunaina Devi said she received a call at 2:30 pm on Thursday. A doctor from Ahmedabad said Ritesh was injured in the plane crash. After this, family members panicked. After a lot of effort, Ritesh was able to talk to his mother who was relieved to know that her son was safe and out of danger.

"I have spoken to Ritesh, my brother has gone there. My son is fine. My brother met Ritesh on Saturday evening. Everything is fine. Many doctors and students of the medical college died. It is a matter of great luck that Ritesh survived," Sunaina Devi said.

Talking to family members, Ritesh said at 1.40 pm, he was eating in the mess. The mess is 3 to 4 km from the airport. When they were eating on the first floor, the plane crashed into the wall. The debris of the building fell on the dining table. The luggage bags kept inside the plane fell on his feet.

Ritesh suatained injuries in his hand and leg. There is an injury in the hand too. When the blast happened, he could not understand anything at first. People started running here and there. He was shocked to see two of my friends die in front of his eyes. The wall of the room collapsed on them when they were eating. There was smoke and debris of the building all around. Home Minister Amit Shah met him and enquired about his wellbeing at the hospital where he is being treated.