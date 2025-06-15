Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Bharuch Youth's Dream Of Joining Plum UK Job Died With Him

Bharuch: Sarod village in Bharuch district is mourning the untimely demise of one of its residents in the Ahmedabad plane crash. Air India flight AI-171 which departed from Ahmedabad airport for London met with a horrific accident last Thursday.

Twenty-five-year-old Sahil Salim Patel, a resident of Sarod village of Jambusar taluka met a tragic death in this accident. He was going to London for the first time on a two-year work visa to pursue his dream career. His family members were very excited about his new journey.

They dropped him at Ahmedabad airport on Thursday morning but their joy was shortlived. The untimely demise of Sahil brought catastrophe to the family. Sahil's father Salim is active in politics as the vice president of the Bharuch District Bharatiya Janata Party's minority cell.

'Air India's gross negligence'

The deceased's brother, Sameer made serious allegations against Air India. He said, "When the flight came from Delhi to Ahmedabad, a technical fault was detected. The AC was also off. If the aviation department had taken swift steps at that time, my brother would have been alive today."

He added, "My younger brother's smile used to brighten the house, now everything is quiet." Sahil's sister Sahistha Ben Patel said, "This plane trip could have been a dream journey, but it opened a doorway to death for him."

A grieving Salim said, "My son called me for the last time after reaching Ahmedabad airport. Now only his memories are left." A pall of gloom descended on the Sarod village after this incident. A large number of villagers have come to share their grief.