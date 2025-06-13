Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Agra Couple's UK Trip Plan Remains Unfulfilled; Family Shattered

Agra: Neeraj Lavania and his wife Aparna had no idea of what was in store for them as they boarded the ill-fated Air India flight that crashed on Thursday. The manager of Nelson IQ, Ahmedabad, along with his wife planned a trip to the UK, leaving their 15-year-old daughter at home with her grandmother.

As soon as the news of the crash came, his family members feared the worst. His brother Satish Lavania said Neeraj, who originally hailed from Agra, used to reside with his family at Feather Sky Vilas Colony in Vadodara. According to Satish, Neeraj had left home on Thursday morning for a 10-day trip to London.

His relatives started flocking to his house soon after the news poured in. Local MP Rajkumar Chahar also reached Neeraj's house and met the family members. At 9 in the morning, Neeraj and his wife Arpana left for the airport by taxi. Neeraj had called family members and informed them after reaching the airport. Thereafter, there was no contact with the couple.

Contacting the helpline number did not help the family members. Satish said that in the passenger list of the Air India plane which crashed in Ahmedabad, brother Neeraj and his wife Arpana's name were booked at seats number 38 and 39. On receiving the news of the accident, daughter along with relatives also reached the airport. But, no information was available about the couple then. Fatehpur Sikri MP Rajkumar Chahar also reached Neeraj Lavania's house in Akola. He met bereaved family members at their home.