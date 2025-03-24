ETV Bharat / state

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train Project: Crane Collapse Halts Rail Services

Vatva: A portion of a crane, engaged in lifting and placing segments of the elevated viaduct for the ongoing construction of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, skidded off and fell near Vatva-Ropda Road near D-Mart in Ahmedabad on Sunday. According to sources, the incident happened at 11:00 pm when a segmental launching gantry used for the construction of the viaduct was returning after completing the launching of the concrete girder.

While the gantry was returning it skidded and fell. The incident affected the adjoining railway line in the vicinity, and senior NHSRCL officials, along with police and fire services officials, are already at the site monitoring the situation. "On 23/03/2025, around 11 PM, one of the Segmental Launching gantries used for viaduct construction in Vatva (near Ahmedabad) was retracting after completing the launching of concrete girder. It accidentally skidded from its position. This has affected the adjoining railway line in the vicinity. Senior NHSRCL officials are already at the site along with police and fire services officials monitoring the situation. No casualties have been reported. There has been no damage to the structure erected. More details will follow", Sushma Gaur, NHSRCL spokesperson, said in her statement.

No casualties have been reported. There has been no damage to the structure erected. After the incident, train number 09410 Ekta Nagar - Ahmedabad Heritage special train was terminated at the Kanjari Boriyavi junction. Due to the fall of the NHSRCL girder in the Geratpur-Vatva section of the Ahmedabad division, there was a breakdown on km 484/34 down the line on March 23 at 10:15 pm, due to which the train down the line was affected.

The Accident Relief Train (ART) was dispatched immediately, and rail traffic from Geratpur to Vatva yard started. Meanwhile, the rail traffic on the single line has been affected, and its traffic is running on the up line.

Partially cancelled trains

1. Train No. 20901 Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express will be short-terminated at Vadodara station. The train will be partially cancelled between Vadodara-Gandhinagar Capital.

2. Train No. 20902 Gandhinagar Capital-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express will be short originated from Vadodara station and this train will be partially cancelled between Gandhinagar Capital-Vadodara.