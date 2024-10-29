Ahmedabad-Keshod Direct Flight Service Introduced For Devotees Visiting Somnath Temple

Somnath: Visiting the famous Somnath Temple in Gujarat has become both convenient and comfortable as a direct flight service has been launched between Ahmedabad and Keshod in Junagadh.

The Somnath Temple, located in Prabhas Patan in Gujarat's Veraval city, is first among the 12 jyotirlinga shrines of Lord Shiva. Thousands of devotees flock here every day to have darshan of Lord Bholenath. Now onwards, the journey of the devotees travelling to Somnath Temple from within and outside India will become faster.

Also, on the auspicious day of Dhanteras, the Somnath Trust, that manages the temple, announced free pickup bus service from Keshod airport to the temple. Pilgrims who land at the airport will be able to avail buses to reach the temple premises.

Many of the pilgrims of Somnath Temple also visit Sasan Gir National Park and they can take advantage of the direct flight service.

Fight service from Ahmedabad to Keshod will operate thrice a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). The flight will take off from Ahmedabad at 10:10 am and reach Keshod at 10:55 am. On the return journey, the flight will take off from Keshod at 01:15 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 2:30 pm.

In order to ensure a hassle-free transportation, Somnath Temple trust has arranged free AC pickup bus service at the airport to take devotees directly to the temple. Thus, devotees arriving here via Mumbai-Keshod flight or the newly launched Ahmedabad-Keshod flight will enjoy a comfortable and smooth journey to the temple.