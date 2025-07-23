ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat ATS Arrests Four Al-Qaeda Operatives In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested four individuals with alleged links to the Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), a banned terror outfit, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Fardeen from Ahmedabad, Saifullah Qureshi from Modasa in Aravalli, Mohammad Faiq Rizwan from Delhi, and Zeeshan Ali from Noida, Uttar Pradesh. According to officials, the accused were actively associated with AQIS and were using social media platforms to motivate youth to join the terrorist organisation.

According to ATS officials, all the accused are aged between 20 to 25 years. A sword and Al-Qaeda-related documents were recovered from Fardeen Sheikh in Fatehwadi, Ahmedabad. Although no weapons have been recovered, images of firearms were found on the phone of Zeeshan from Noida. Among them, Mohammad Faiz from Delhi is considered the main accused, as he was found to be the most active.

All four arrested individuals were connected to each other through social media apps. The investigation revealed that they were also in contact with terrorists across the border.

Alongside this, the ATS has also claimed success in exposing a fake currency module linked to the group.