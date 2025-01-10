Ahmedabad: Eight-Year-Old Girl Dies After Complaining Of Chest Pain In School

Ahmedabad: An eight-year-old girl passed away in her school in the Thaltej area of Ahmedabad on Friday. The incident took place in the morning hours when the girl Gargi, studying in class 3 at the Zebar School For Children, complained of chest pain after arriving at the school. School authorities said that the girl collapsed on a chair and despite efforts to treat her, she died shortly after reaching the hospital.

Sharmistha Sinha, the principal of the school said, "CCTV footage shows Gargi experiencing discomfort soon after she arrived at school. As her condition worsened, she sat down on a chair, seemingly struggling with difficulty in breathing. School staff and teachers immediately responded by providing first aid and contacted the 108 ambulance service."

She added, "The ambulance arrived late and the school staff, in an urgent move, transported her to the nearby Zydus Hospital in a school vehicle."

The school principal further said that the initial reports suggest that Gargi suffered a cardiac arrest, which is believed to be the cause of her death. She also confirmed that the girl had shown no signs of any health issues, apart from the usual childhood illnesses such as cold, cough, or fever.

Sinha revealed that Gargi, originally from Mumbai, had been living with her grandparents in Ahmedabad while her parents live in Mumbai. The school immediately informed her parents. The Bodakdev police have initiated an investigation to uncover the cause of the death of the young girl.

"We received a call from the hospital that a school student has died after being admitted. We have launched an investigation from our side and sent her body for postmortem to know the exact cause of her death," Joint Commissioner of Police, Sector-1, Neeraj Badgujar, said. (With PTI Inputs)